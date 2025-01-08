App store for web apps
Top 3D Modeling Software - French Polynesia
3D modeling software encompasses programs designed to create basic three-dimensional models of objects or characters. These tools often include additional features such as 3D painting for adding textures, lighting, and color, enabling the creation of detailed and realistic models. Once the models are complete, they can be animated and brought to life using 3D rendering and animation tools. Industries like television and film, gaming, marketing, and virtual reality increasingly rely on these 3D tools for their projects. Graphic designers can use unrendered 3D models directly for websites and media stills. However, software specifically designed for architectural building design, civil engineering, or other CAD-related functions is not categorized under 3D modeling software.
Vectary
vectary.com
Build immersive experiences for the e-commerce website with Vectary Web AR Viewer and a 3D Product Configurator. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all mobile platforms - iOS and Android. Let the website visitors get preview of the product in Augmented reality with one click - no extra app installation is needed. Benefits: - No coding skills required - Simple implementation - Compatible with all e-commerce platforms - No extra app installation for AR experience - Automatic AR optimization - Library of materials - Customizable API
Artflow
artflow.ai
Artflow lets users generate visual content with the help of AI. We strongly believe in the liberating act of creativity and want to allow anyone to make and share their creations with the world, experiment in a positive environment and express themselves through this novel medium.
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.
SelfCAD
selfcad.com
Problem: Professional level 3D software is hard to learn, while entry level software is laggy and limited. And both of them require multiple programs to get the 3D printing job done. The Solution SelfCAD offers professional level capabilities, is easy to learn, fast, and does not require any additional programs to get a 3D printing job done. SelfCAD is doing the same thing for the 3D CAD industry that Wix did for the Web design industry and Canva did for the graphic design industry. Target Markets Intermediate 3D modeling users, B2C, and B2B2C Founders Aaron Breuer- Founder & President George Weinberger CEO
KAEDIM
kaedim3d.com
Kaedim is an AI-powered tool that converts 2D images to 3D models. Developed with a focus on gaming, AR/VR, ecommerce, and 3D printing industries, it aids in delivering production-ready 3D assets from photographs. The tool works by the user uploading an image or a description of the model they need. Kaedim's AI then starts creating a model based on these inputs. Once the initial model is generated, it undergoes a review and refinement process by a Kaedim artist who ensures optimal quality. The completed model is then available for download. Kaedim's tool is particularly useful in accelerating asset development timelines. It also includes a marketplace with a diverse selection of ready-to-use 3D assets. Kaedim is designed to ensure outputs are up to industry standards and has been built by closely working with artists. The application of Kaedim extends beyond gaming to a variety of other industries as well.
Coohom
coohom.com
3D Rendering & Product visualization software with powerful AR & VR features dedicated to interior design, home decor, kitchen & bath, hospitality, lighting, home improvement, remodeling, and construction! Transform Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce into incredible buying experiences, and significantly improve sales growth and marketing conversion for your business at scale, One-stop shop for exceptional 3D Rendering & Product Visualization to deliver amazing CGI solutions and immersive augmented reality to optimize work efficiency and design quality at scale! Over 8 million designers and 35,000 enterprises worldwide are using Coohom every day, we’re a community trusted by many!
Ready Player Me
readyplayer.me
Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 600+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in MeetinVR, or stream to your fans using LIV – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms.
Modsy
modsy.com
Transform your space with Modsy’s online interior design services. Work with experienced interior designers. Unlimited revisions. Get started today.
RealityMAX
realitymax.com
RealityMAX is the most powerful free 3D design collaboration platform, 100% online. Cooperate remotely with your colleagues on 3D projects and share your work with clients easily. Create Web3D, AR and VR experiences in a snap, without a line of code.
Shapelab
shapelabvr.com
Shapelab is a highly efficient 3D sculpting application optimized for virtual reality devices. The software takes advantage of VR technology to provide an immersive and intuitive interface that allows designers to sculpt in 3D space, giving them a new level of control and creative freedom. With Shapelab, users can easily create high-quality 3D assets to use as props, characters, concepts for applications, games, and virtual worlds, as well as digital concept art and storyboards. Shapelab’s use of polygons instead of voxels allows for sculpting stunning, well-detailed, and realistic 3D assets and importing and editing large and complex 3D scans.
TilesView
tilesview.ai
Tilesview is an AI-based software that will assist customers in creating the ideal design for their spaces. It displays a 3-D view of any room with selected tiles. It offers a wide range of room previews in various categories. For the finest company branding, it allows clients to use their company logo while making or creating room previews. Integrating TilesView into a website is simple and offers customers an additional tool to make decisions about the clients’ products. Its technology allows an easy upload of tile designs to broaden clients’ product portfolios for customer display. It assists the customer in making different layouts and patterns to make their favourite designs by building a preview. Simply blend two or more tiles together. In the room preview, customers can view a glossy tile as a matt surface, so that customers can have freedom of imagination. Save room previews as images or PDFs and share them on social media.
Imagine.io
imagine.io
Create stunning visuals with the power of 3D. Bring your products to life with 3D. All from your browser. imagine.io allows you to create high converting product visuals for your store, social, or anywhere.
VREE Labs
vree.ai
At VREE Labs, we are on a mission to transform the e-commerce landscape through our Generative 3D technology - converting few images only from your product page, to 3D models seamlessly for AR/VR Commerce, through developing 3D modeling solutions powered by AI and Deep Learning methods that enable our partners and users to generate high fidelity 3D models instantly, at a much lower cost and without technical effort. Our methods reduce Cost & Time by 99% and maximize ROI. Our goal is to: 1. Save you Time & Cost, 2. Eliminate manual processes, 3. Save you the logistical headache, 4. Make an easy-to-use DIY tool instead asking for of 3rd Party expertise.
cmBuilder.io
cmbuilder.io
The New Industry Standard Construction Site Logistics Platform cmBuilder democratizes 4D construction site logistics with fast & easy cloud-based workflows, powerful sequencing simulation capabilities, and unparalleled real-time collaboration
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition with millimetre detail. Extract detailed insights without a site visit. Use powerful tools to analyse structural defects. View models side-by-side to observe changes. Enhance predictive maintenance by closely monitoring trends. Used by asset owners and engineers to minimise risks and optimise workflows. - Inspect assets in hours, not weeks - Reduced on-site personnel - Reduced cost by up to 90% - Cover 90%+ of an asset (rather than a 20% representative inspection)
Sibe
sibe.io
Sibe is a cloud platform for secure viewing, sharing, and receiving feedback on 3D designs. It is used by product and project managers, engineers, designers, marketers, freelancers, and clients; it's a single source of truth. With Sibe, users can interact with models, leave comments on specific details, get feedback from their team, compare different versions, and much more. It is accessible on any device, anywhere, and supports all common 3D file formats.
Avataar
avataar.ai
Avataar is revolutionizing the industry with the power of spatial storytelling, moving into a new era of visual discovery by enabling generative AI-powered visual experiences. Its globally first AI-led Computer Vision platform takes a deep learning approach to enabling interactive experience creation for diverse enterprises, brands and users. With over 10 patents and serving as the Chair of 3D Commerce at Khronos, Avataar is at the forefront of driving neural innovation and contributing to setting interoperable industry standards. The company’s strategic partnerships with major stakeholders such as Khronos, Nvidia, Meta, Google, AWS, along with blue chip investors (Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global), underscore its dedication to driving a revolutionary shift on a global scale, reimagining product experiences and visual discovery like never before.
Prontto
prontto.co
Prontto makes it easy to have professional designs delivered in as little as 24h. We replace expensive in-house teams & unreliable freelancers with a pay-as-you-go format. Get all the convenience for a fraction of the price. It's totally async and you can invite unlimited team members to manage your requests dashboard! Our clients develop activities that require great experience, precision, knowledge and training; staff turnover and costs related to adaptation time pose a threat to their business. We help them reduce their overhead expenses related to hiring, equipment and office space.
Quixel
quixel.com
Quixel Suite is the easiest to use texturing toolset to date, enable to vastly speed up pipeline and traditional workflow.