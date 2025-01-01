App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
360 Feedback Tools Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top 360 Feedback Tools Software

360 feedback tools are designed to streamline the process of conducting 360 reviews, which involve collecting feedback from employees, their managers, and direct reports. These tools are particularly useful during performance review cycles, enabling the efficient gathering of insights from all levels within an organization. Reviewers can provide feedback on a peer’s job performance, a manager’s leadership style, or the overall work experience. Typically managed by the HR department, these tools facilitate the distribution of 360 surveys across teams. They help employers gauge employee sentiment on various issues, such as workplace diversity, managerial competence, and deserving team members. Ultimately, 360 feedback tools foster improvement by offering employees and managers valuable perspectives that might not be communicated through standard business interactions.

Submit New App


Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.

Valence

Valence

valence.co

Valence is a platform that helps managers improve team health, connectivity, and performance with real-time insights and guided conversations.

SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow

surveysparrow.com

SurveySparrow is a platform for creating and conducting interactive surveys to gather customer and employee feedback across various channels.

Macorva

Macorva

macorva.com

Macorva is an AI-powered platform for performance management, feedback, and customer satisfaction, simplifying data analysis and improving employee and customer experiences.

Slidergap

Slidergap

spidergap.com

Slidergap is an online tool for creating 360° feedback assessments, allowing organizations to monitor employee performance and support personal development effectively.

Spectiv

Spectiv

decisionwise.com

Spectiv is a platform for gathering employee feedback through surveys and assessments, ensuring anonymity and integration with HR systems.

AskYourTeam

AskYourTeam

askyourteam.com

AskYourTeam is an insights platform for councils that collects employee and community feedback to improve decision-making and service delivery.

Feebee

Feebee

getfeebee.io

Feebee is a platform for startups that integrates with Slack to manage performance reviews, recognitions, and employee feedback efficiently.

Klaar

Klaar

klaarhq.com

Klaar is a B2B SaaS platform for performance management, goals tracking, feedback, mentoring, and employee engagement, using AI for real-time insights and improved team performance.

Ostendi

Ostendi

ostendihr.com

OstendiHR is a toolset for managing the employee lifecycle, including onboarding, feedback, documentation, and employee data management.

Snapshot Reviews

Snapshot Reviews

snapshot.reviews

Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that provides visual insights and real-time data on development progress, code reviews, and team performance.

Pointerpro

Pointerpro

pointerpro.com

Pointerpro is a platform for creating online assessments that generate personalized reports, helping businesses automate advice delivery and enhance user engagement.

TruScore

TruScore

truscore.com

TruScore assists users in designing and managing a customized 360 feedback process, offering both content support and high-touch service.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.