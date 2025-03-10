Top 360 Feedback Tools Software

AskYourTeam

askyourteam.com

AskYourTeam is here to help councils get to the heart of what matters most. By replacing guesswork with insights, its employee and community insights platform enables smarter and faster decision-making, allowing councils to focus resources where they’ll make the biggest difference. With AskYourTeam, users receive insights that are relevant and actionable. When they can measure the impact of those actions, they can validate and celebrate progress or steer things back on track if needed. This is how AskYourTeam helps councils foster cultures of continuous improvement and impactful change. Why choose AskYourTeam? 100% COUNCIL FOCUSED It understands what works to build thriving communities. ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION A single, easy-to-use platform for both community and employee insights. INSIGHTS TO ACTION Uncover relevant insights, focus on the most impactful actions, and measure progress. TRUSTED BY OVER 50 COUNCILS ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND. AskYourTeam's Solutions: <> EMPLOYEE VOICE Tap into the lived experiences of employees with the employee insights platform, purpose-built for councils. It fosters high-performing, engaged teams and involves them in shaping what and how the council delivers for the community. <> COMMUNITY VOICE Easily understand what’s most important to the people in the community and their views on specific issues or plans, enabling councils to design and deliver services that best meet their needs. <> SERVICE REVIEWS Align services with changing community needs. While service reviews might feel like another burden on stretched resources, AskYourTeam transforms how councils align service planning and delivery to annual and ten-year plans. It prioritizes service reviews to best meet the community’s changing needs, identifies opportunities for uplift, and measures impact to drive continual improvement. <> EXCELLENCE MANAGER A proven way to supercharge council performance and prioritize the actions that will make the biggest difference. Excellence Manager, developed by Thrive35 and powered by AskYourTeam, helps councils assess their performance against the Australian Business Excellence Framework (ABEF), an internationally recognized business model for enabling organizational excellence.