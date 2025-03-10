Top 360 Feedback Tools Software

Find the right software and services.
360 feedback tools are designed to streamline the process of conducting 360 reviews, which involve collecting feedback from employees, their managers, and direct reports. These tools are particularly useful during performance review cycles, enabling the efficient gathering of insights from all levels within an organization. Reviewers can provide feedback on a peer’s job performance, a manager’s leadership style, or the overall work experience. Typically managed by the HR department, these tools facilitate the distribution of 360 surveys across teams. They help employers gauge employee sentiment on various issues, such as workplace diversity, managerial competence, and deserving team members. Ultimately, 360 feedback tools foster improvement by offering employees and managers valuable perspectives that might not be communicated through standard business interactions.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is a platform that helps managers improve team health, connectivity, and performance with real-time insights and guided conversations.
SurveySparrow
surveysparrow.com
SurveySparrow is a platform for creating and conducting interactive surveys to gather customer and employee feedback across various channels.
Macorva
macorva.com
Macorva is an AI-powered platform for performance management, feedback, and customer satisfaction, simplifying data analysis and improving employee and customer experiences.
Slidergap
spidergap.com
Slidergap is an online tool for creating 360° feedback assessments, allowing organizations to monitor employee performance and support personal development effectively.
Spectiv
decisionwise.com
Spectiv is a purpose built platform for your employee listening needs from employee engagement surveys to 360 degree feedback assessments. Why use Spectiv? - Stress-free automations - World-class reporting - Industry and global benchmarking - Pre-built survey/assessment templates, - Integrates with your HRIS - And so much more
AskYourTeam
askyourteam.com
AskYourTeam is here to help councils get to the heart of what matters most. By replacing guesswork with insights, its employee and community insights platform enables smarter and faster decision-making, allowing councils to focus resources where they’ll make the biggest difference. With AskYourTeam, users receive insights that are relevant and actionable. When they can measure the impact of those actions, they can validate and celebrate progress or steer things back on track if needed. This is how AskYourTeam helps councils foster cultures of continuous improvement and impactful change. Why choose AskYourTeam? 100% COUNCIL FOCUSED It understands what works to build thriving communities. ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION A single, easy-to-use platform for both community and employee insights. INSIGHTS TO ACTION Uncover relevant insights, focus on the most impactful actions, and measure progress. TRUSTED BY OVER 50 COUNCILS ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND. AskYourTeam's Solutions: <> EMPLOYEE VOICE Tap into the lived experiences of employees with the employee insights platform, purpose-built for councils. It fosters high-performing, engaged teams and involves them in shaping what and how the council delivers for the community. <> COMMUNITY VOICE Easily understand what’s most important to the people in the community and their views on specific issues or plans, enabling councils to design and deliver services that best meet their needs. <> SERVICE REVIEWS Align services with changing community needs. While service reviews might feel like another burden on stretched resources, AskYourTeam transforms how councils align service planning and delivery to annual and ten-year plans. It prioritizes service reviews to best meet the community’s changing needs, identifies opportunities for uplift, and measures impact to drive continual improvement. <> EXCELLENCE MANAGER A proven way to supercharge council performance and prioritize the actions that will make the biggest difference. Excellence Manager, developed by Thrive35 and powered by AskYourTeam, helps councils assess their performance against the Australian Business Excellence Framework (ABEF), an internationally recognized business model for enabling organizational excellence.
Feebee
getfeebee.io
Feebee is a transformative platform for startups, seamlessly integrating with Slack to reshape feedback culture. It brings together essential tools such as 360° Performance Reviews, Appraisals, Recognition, Company Values, and eNPS surveys into one user-friendly platform. By simplifying performance management and fostering a sense of belonging through alignment with company values, Feebee empowers startups to drive growth and tackle retention challenges head-on. With Feebee, streamline feedback processes, boost employee engagement, and unlock your startup's full potential in today's competitive business environment.
Klaar
klaarhq.com
Klaar is a B2B SaaS Performance, Development, and Engagement platform that fits the way you work. Its modules on Performance Management, Goals & OKRs, 360 Feedback, Mentoring & Coaching, Engagement, and Org Chart empower companies to develop & retain high performing & engaged teams. Klaar's AI-powered Conversational Performance Management platform eliminates the stress and bias of performance management with timely AI-powered insights that help teams identify areas for improvement, make data-driven decisions, and ultimately drive better performance & careers. Built and implemented by ex-HR leaders, Klaar is the only platform that doesn't just help you manage performance - it also empowers you to predict and improve performance in real time. Flexible and integrated with all your business tools, Klaar is always updated and eliminates any double work for business and HR teams. You can easily launch flexible Performance Reviews, identify top performers via Calibrations, align & track Goals and OKRs, automate 360 Feedback, create a culture of continuous learning via Mentoring, and listen to & act on the most important employee feedback via eNPS, Surveys, and Pulse.
Ostendi
ostendihr.com
OstendiHR is a complete suite of tools designed to help you manage the employee lifecycle in your company. You can choose from a variety of solution to help you streamline the onboarding process, gather insights and feedback from your employees, collect documentation, manage goals and career paths. Storing all people data in one place will allow you to quickly make the best possible decisions about your employees.
Snapshot Reviews
snapshot.reviews
Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that revolutionizes performance measurement by providing engineering leaders with visual insights into their teams' development progress, code reviews delivered by individuals, and the written code itself. Deriving real-time data from engineering tools such as Jira and GitHub, Snapshot makes the software development process more visible. By helping codify and measure progress it provides transparency and alignment across individuals and teams resulting in higher velocity, real time data and job satisfaction. Snapshot connects daily activity with overall company performance backed with AI, infusing context and relevance into daily work that leads to higher-performing, more fulfilled engineers.
Pointerpro
pointerpro.com
Pointerpro is a software platform to create online assessments that automatically generate personalized reports. Discover why consultants and companies like Capgemini, EDF, and Bare International automate the delivery of personalized advice with Pointerpro. Whether the goal is to scale your business, generate leads, or save time through automation, Pointerpro makes things easier for you. It helps you turn your expertise into a tool that delivers personalized advice at scale. Pointerpro empowers you to: * Deliver more value to your clients by leveraging your expertise * Save time by automating repetitive tasks and focusing on strategic work * Grow your business without the need to expand your team
TruScore
truscore.com
360 feedback and hosting with high-touch service and customization - your content or ours. We help you design and manage the entire 360 feedback process.
