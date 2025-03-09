Top 360 Feedback Tools Software - Vatican City

Macorva

Macorva's AI-powered platform is revolutionizing the way businesses handle performance management, feedback, and customer satisfaction. Its solutions bring together frictionless feedback, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to transform insights into targeted resources and response plans that help the organization make the most of its experience data. Instead of getting bogged down in data, it uses Radiant AI to free up time and focus more on actions that create impactful change. From connecting every employee and manager with proven next steps to closing the feedback loop and improving outcomes, Radiant AI is the personal coach in driving better employee and customer experiences. Macorva EX is an advanced, AI-powered employee experience platform, with surveys, pulse checks, engagement scoring, benchmarking, driver analysis, eNPS, 360° feedback, and more. It effortlessly builds dynamic, mobile-friendly, engaging feedback experiences and unlocks key insights with automated, intuitive reports. It spends less time on analysis and more time taking action with Radiant AI by connecting every employee and manager with proven next steps to close the feedback loop and improve outcomes. With features like SMS survey notifications and the ability to identify standout employees, Macorva EX empowers it to better manage the team, recognize silent superstars, and mitigate flight risks. Macorva CX provides engaging omnichannel customer experience (CSAT/CES), brand experience (Net Promoter Score), product experience, and digital experience surveys to capture actionable insights throughout the customer journey. It makes detailed custom dashboards in a few seconds and generates AI reports to spot trends and identify outliers. Its advanced AI even creates personalized communication scripts to respond to every individual survey. It gets higher response rates with mobile-first surveys and boosts the online reputation effortlessly with AI-generated social reviews. Macorva CX provides a deeper understanding of the customer's journey, helping to improve their experience and the business. Macorva MX is designed to streamline the management process and boost team performance with AI-generated resources and centralized storage for all employee performance data. Its platform listens and learns from the data, incorporates company objectives and cultural values to automatically generate performance reviews, development plans, OKRs, SMART goals, and more. These AI-generated features save the manager over 100 hours per year, enabling informed decisions and driving performance to achieve the company's goals. Macorva seamlessly integrates with over 80+ HRIS and CX platforms, streamlining workflows and simplifying data management by automatically syncing employee and customer information. Its entire interface supports multiple languages and full localization.