Top 360 Feedback Tools Software - Slovenia

360 feedback tools are designed to streamline the process of conducting 360 reviews, which involve collecting feedback from employees, their managers, and direct reports. These tools are particularly useful during performance review cycles, enabling the efficient gathering of insights from all levels within an organization. Reviewers can provide feedback on a peer’s job performance, a manager’s leadership style, or the overall work experience. Typically managed by the HR department, these tools facilitate the distribution of 360 surveys across teams. They help employers gauge employee sentiment on various issues, such as workplace diversity, managerial competence, and deserving team members. Ultimately, 360 feedback tools foster improvement by offering employees and managers valuable perspectives that might not be communicated through standard business interactions.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System.
Macorva
macorva.com
Macorva's AI-powered platform is revolutionizing the way businesses handle performance management, feedback, and customer satisfaction. Its solutions bring together frictionless feedback, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to transform insights into targeted resources and response plans that help the organization make the most of its experience data. Instead of getting bogged down in data, it uses Radiant AI to free up time and focus more on actions that create impactful change. From connecting every employee and manager with proven next steps to closing the feedback loop and improving outcomes, Radiant AI is the personal coach in driving better employee and customer experiences. Macorva EX is an advanced, AI-powered employee experience platform, with surveys, pulse checks, engagement scoring, benchmarking, driver analysis, eNPS, 360° feedback, and more. It effortlessly builds dynamic, mobile-friendly, engaging feedback experiences and unlocks key insights with automated, intuitive reports. It spends less time on analysis and more time taking action with Radiant AI by connecting every employee and manager with proven next steps to close the feedback loop and improve outcomes. With features like SMS survey notifications and the ability to identify standout employees, Macorva EX empowers it to better manage the team, recognize silent superstars, and mitigate flight risks. Macorva CX provides engaging omnichannel customer experience (CSAT/CES), brand experience (Net Promoter Score), product experience, and digital experience surveys to capture actionable insights throughout the customer journey. It makes detailed custom dashboards in a few seconds and generates AI reports to spot trends and identify outliers. Its advanced AI even creates personalized communication scripts to respond to every individual survey. It gets higher response rates with mobile-first surveys and boosts the online reputation effortlessly with AI-generated social reviews. Macorva CX provides a deeper understanding of the customer's journey, helping to improve their experience and the business. Macorva MX is designed to streamline the management process and boost team performance with AI-generated resources and centralized storage for all employee performance data. Its platform listens and learns from the data, incorporates company objectives and cultural values to automatically generate performance reviews, development plans, OKRs, SMART goals, and more. These AI-generated features save the manager over 100 hours per year, enabling informed decisions and driving performance to achieve the company's goals. Macorva seamlessly integrates with over 80+ HRIS and CX platforms, streamlining workflows and simplifying data management by automatically syncing employee and customer information. Its entire interface supports multiple languages and full localization.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can bring siloed or outsourced operations into a holistic, end-to-end platform for all insights that you are looking to gather and act upon. Featuring capabilities and solutions for every department, CoreXM helps you to reach your audiences wherever they are, ensuring you get insights faster than ever before. You can even create your own projects, or use projects designed by Qualtrics experts — for brand, customer insights, product research or employee experience — so you can take action where it’s needed most. With Qualtrics CoreXM, you enable everyone to capture, analyze and share actionable insights and use them to identify or improve existing products, services and experiences. It’s time to increase your experience data efficiency with the world’s most flexible solution for modern-day research and feedback. 1) Focus on the right outcomes Empower every decision with predictive insights and AI-powered recommendations to take the right actions and improve experiences. This includes AI-driven text analytics to understand open-ended feedback at scale, reporting for each stakeholder, and plenty more. 2) Sophisticated research made simple Create, customize, and modify any research project in minutes with a point-and-click UI, PhD-backed methodologies, and a robust library of more than 100 question types and templates designed by survey scientists. All ready to use, with no coding required, ever. 3) Drive speed and agility Scale access to experience insights across the organization with purpose-built solutions, workflows, and easy collaboration. Add to that a flexible platform with unmatched integrations into the systems your organization already uses. 4) Save time and money Standardize your research on a single platform to build out a comprehensive system of record for all your respondent data. Become a research expert with AI that does the heavy lifting for you, offering recommendations to improve survey quality and compatibility. 5) Consolidate and streamline research Through one unified system that connects and centralizes everyone’s ability to listen, understand and act on feedback and experience opportunities, delve deeper into data, design personal experiences at scale, and drastically increase research efficiency. 6) Reduce risk exposure Featuring unbeatable enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance functionality, Qualtrics CoreXM is GDPR, HITRUST, ISO 27001 certified and FedRAMP compliant. 7) Expand your bandwidth with experts on demand Make your data work harder for you. Enlist our Research Services and network of partners for support with design, analytics, reporting and respondent sourcing. Plus, thanks to a fully flexible engagement model, use us as much, or as little, as you need. Key Qualtrics CoreXM product features - Expert designed templates - Drag-and-drop survey builder - Automated XM Solutions - Customizable survey themes - Full collaboration tools - Advanced survey logic - Quota management - Built-in, AI-driven methodology and question quality analysis (ExpertReview) - AI-powered analytics and intelligence (Stats iQ & Text iQ) - Crosstabs - REST API access for system integration - SMS distribution - WCAG 2.0 compliant - Email and chat support
Slidergap
spidergap.com
Spidergap is an online tool designed for creating and running 360° feedback assessments that make personal development a breeze! With employee-focused feedback reports, feedback recipients can quickly identify improvement priorities and take action. Spidergap is the go-to solution for organizations big or small, from 10 to 10,000 members, and is typically the favorite choice of human resources, learning & development staff, leadership teams, and consultants. Creating and managing assessments has never been more fun and user-friendly! Spidergap's online designer offers a delightful drag-and-drop experience for crafting fully customizable questionnaires. Plus, organizations can add their own flair with custom branding. The feedback reports and personal development plans are a joy to understand, keeping the end goal in sight. They clearly showcase employee performance results, top strengths, and areas that need a little extra love. Spidergap reports also include suggestions from colleagues on how to build upon strengths and tackle weak spots. Development plans are easy to create, either by employees themselves or with the help of a manager or coach, focusing on three to five chosen areas for improvement. These plans feature a clear list of actions to help employees reach peak performance. And for those who love details, the report's appendix provides a comprehensive breakdown of all feedback, including current performance, desired performance, and improvement goals. Ready to give Spidergap a whirl? Try it for free and join the personal development party!
SurveySparrow
surveysparrow.com
SurveySparrow is an end to end omnichannel experience management platform that bundles Customer Experience and Employee Experience tools such as NPS, Offline, Chat, Classic, and 360° Surveys which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly. The conversational UI lets your surveys deliver a chat-like experience and increases survey completion rates by a whopping 40%. Its key features include: * Chat-like Surveys that switch from static to dynamic conversations. * Classic Surveys that ask one question at a time. * Offline surveys that let you collect feedback from even the remotest of places, internet-free. * Offline Survey App that serves as a kiosk for offline data collection. * NPS surveys to measure customer sentiment with a single question. * NPS Word Cloud and Sentiment Analysis to gain an in-depth view of customer sentiments. * 360° assessments to evaluate employee performance across various competencies and create personal development plans. * Multilingual surveys to translate your surveys into the languages of your choice. * Wide range of question types to gather a variety of data from respondents. * Click-free dashboard and highly advanced report filters for generating insightful reports. * Efficient user management to optimize your workflow. * White labeling to customize every element of your survey. * Sub Accounts to manage surveys independently under one parent account. * Single Sign-On to log in to our platform with just a single click. * IP Restriction to restrict account access only to trusted locations and networks. * Survey automation with recurring mode to gauge customer or employee pulse at regular intervals. * Survey sharing across a plethora of channels with the easiest sharing options. * Efficient integrations to avoid the hassle of using multiple software. * Custom CSS to add your own personal touch to every survey. * Workflows to automate recurring tasks and increase action efficiency.
TruScore
truscore.com
360 feedback and hosting with high-touch service and customization - your content or ours. We help you design and manage the entire 360 feedback process.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations and set and track shared commitments to team improvements. Valence’s easy to use, web-enabled team experience modules eliminate the need for expensive coaches and talent team interventions, putting managers in the driver’s seat of their team experience. Managing has never been harder, and Valence eases the burden managers bear by helping them develop and support their teams while also driving performance and improvement.
Pointerpro
pointerpro.com
Pointerpro is a software platform to create online assessments that automatically generate personalized reports. Discover why consultants and companies like Capgemini, EDF, and Bare International automate the delivery of personalized advice with Pointerpro. Whether the goal is to scale your business, generate leads, or save time through automation, Pointerpro makes things easier for you. We integrate with all your favorite apps and send collected data wherever you want. We're ISO 27001:2022 certified! This certification underscores Pointerpro's dedication to meeting global benchmarks and instilling confidence and trust in the reliability and security of its services. Book your demo today!
Snapshot Reviews
snapshot.reviews
Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that revolutionizes performance measurement by providing engineering leaders with visual insights into their teams' development progress, code reviews delivered by individuals, and the written code itself. Deriving real-time data from engineering tools such as Jira and GitHub, Snapshot makes the software development process more visible. By helping codify and measure progress it provides transparency and alignment across individuals and teams resulting in higher velocity, real time data and job satisfaction. Snapshot connects daily activity with overall company performance backed with AI, infusing context and relevance into daily work that leads to higher-performing, more fulfilled engineers.
Ostendi
ostendihr.com
OstendiHR is a complete suite of tools designed to help you manage the employee lifecycle in your company. You can choose from a variety of solution to help you streamline the onboarding process, gather insights and feedback from your employees, collect documentation, manage goals and career paths. Storing all people data in one place will allow you to quickly make the best possible decisions about your employees.
Klaar
klaarhq.com
People leaders and HR teams of 150+ organizations globally trust and love Klaar to be their AI-powered System of Action that combines continuous Performance Management, Succession Planning & Readiness, Mentoring, and Employee Engagement Surveys. With Klaar, for the first time, HR leaders have access to benchmarked external insights that help answer the question
Feebee
getfeebee.io
Feebee is a transformative platform for startups, seamlessly integrating with Slack to reshape feedback culture. It brings together essential tools such as 360° Performance Reviews, Appraisals, Recognition, Company Values, and eNPS surveys into one user-friendly platform. By simplifying performance management and fostering a sense of belonging through alignment with company values, Feebee empowers startups to drive growth and tackle retention challenges head-on. With Feebee, streamline feedback processes, boost employee engagement, and unlock your startup's full potential in today's competitive business environment.
AskYourTeam
askyourteam.com
AskYourTeam is here to help councils get to the heart of what matters most. Replacing guesswork with insights, our employee and community insights platform enables smarter and faster decision-making so your council can focus resources where they’ll make the biggest difference. With AskYourTeam you get insights that are relevant and actionable. When you can measure the impact of those actions to validate and celebrate progress or steer things back on track if needed. This is how we help councils foster cultures of continuous improvement and impactful change. This is what gets us out of bed every morning. Why choose AskYourTeam? 100% COUNCIL FOCUSED - We understand what works to build thriving communities ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION - Single, easy-to-use platform for both community and employee insights INSIGHTS TO ACTION - Uncover relevant insights - focus on the most impactful actions - measure progress TRUSTED BY OVER 50 COUNCILS ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND. Our Solutions EMPLOYEE VOICE Tap into the lived experiences of your people with our employee insights platform, purpose-built for councils. Foster high-performing, engaged teams and involve them in shaping what and how your council delivers for your community. COMMUNITY VOICE Easily understand what’s most important to the people in your community and their views on specific issues or plans, so you can design and deliver council services that best meet their needs. SERVICE REVIEWS Align your services with changing community needs. Service reviews might feel like another burden on your stretched resources. But with AskYourTeam, you can transform how your council aligns service planning and delivery to your annual and ten-year plans. Prioritise service reviews to best meet your community’s changing needs, identify opportunities for uplift, and measure your impact to drive continual improvement. EXCELLENCE MANAGER A proven way to supercharge the performance of your council and prioritise the actions that will make the biggest difference. Excellence Manager, developed by Thrive35 and powered by AskYourTeam, helps councils assess their performance against the Australian Business Excellence Framework (ABEF), an internationally recognised business model for enabling organisational excellence.
