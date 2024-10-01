App store for web apps
Top 360 Feedback Tools Software - Mexico
360 feedback tools are designed to streamline the process of conducting 360 reviews, which involve collecting feedback from employees, their managers, and direct reports. These tools are particularly useful during performance review cycles, enabling the efficient gathering of insights from all levels within an organization. Reviewers can provide feedback on a peer’s job performance, a manager’s leadership style, or the overall work experience. Typically managed by the HR department, these tools facilitate the distribution of 360 surveys across teams. They help employers gauge employee sentiment on various issues, such as workplace diversity, managerial competence, and deserving team members. Ultimately, 360 feedback tools foster improvement by offering employees and managers valuable perspectives that might not be communicated through standard business interactions.
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations...
SurveySparrow
surveysparrow.com
SurveySparrow is an end to end omnichannel experience management platform that bundles Customer Experience and Employee Experience tools such as NPS, Offline, Chat, Classic, and 360° Surveys which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly. The conversational UI lets your surveys deliver a...
Macorva
macorva.com
Macorva's AI-powered platform is revolutionizing the way businesses handle performance management, feedback, and customer satisfaction. Its solutions bring together frictionless feedback, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to transform insights into targeted resources and response plans...
Slidergap
spidergap.com
Spidergap is an online tool designed for creating and running 360° feedback assessments that make personal development a breeze! With employee-focused feedback reports, feedback recipients can quickly identify improvement priorities and take action. Spidergap is the go-to solution for organizations ...
AskYourTeam
askyourteam.com
AskYourTeam is here to help councils get to the heart of what matters most. Replacing guesswork with insights, our employee and community insights platform enables smarter and faster decision-making so your council can focus resources where they’ll make the biggest difference. With AskYourTeam you g...
Feebee
getfeebee.io
Feebee is a transformative platform for startups, seamlessly integrating with Slack to reshape feedback culture. It brings together essential tools such as 360° Performance Reviews, Appraisals, Recognition, Company Values, and eNPS surveys into one user-friendly platform. By simplifying performance ...
Klaar
klaarhq.com
People leaders and HR teams of 150+ organizations globally trust and love Klaar to be their AI-powered System of Action that combines continuous Performance Management, Succession Planning & Readiness, Mentoring, and Employee Engagement Surveys. With Klaar, for the first time, HR leaders have access...
Ostendi
ostendihr.com
OstendiHR is a complete suite of tools designed to help you manage the employee lifecycle in your company. You can choose from a variety of solution to help you streamline the onboarding process, gather insights and feedback from your employees, collect documentation, manage goals and career paths. ...
Snapshot Reviews
snapshot.reviews
Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that revolutionizes performance measurement by providing engineering leaders with visual insights into their teams' development progress, code reviews delivered by individuals, and the written code itself. Deriving real-time data from engineerin...
Pointerpro
pointerpro.com
Pointerpro is a software platform to create online assessments that automatically generate personalized reports. Discover why consultants and companies like Capgemini, EDF, and Bare International automate the delivery of personalized advice with Pointerpro. Whether the goal is to scale your business...
TruScore
truscore.com
360 feedback and hosting with high-touch service and customization - your content or ours. We help you design and manage the entire 360 feedback process.