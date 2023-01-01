Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 食べログ on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

If you want to find a restaurant or make an online reservation, use the gourmet site “Tabelog”! Currently posting information on 800,749 restaurants nationwide. Based on our unique rankings and user reviews and photos, you can find popular restaurants of various genres and restaurants that are perfect for your purpose and budget!

Website: tabelog.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 食べログ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.