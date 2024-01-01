SwapSurprise.ai is a tool that utilizes Cookiebot to enable website owners to comply with data privacy regulations, specifically regarding the use of cookies. It provides a comprehensive consent management solution that allows users to personalize their cookie preferences. The tool categorizes cookies into necessary, preference, statistics, and marketing cookies and provides detailed information about each category.Necessary cookies are essential for the basic functionality of the website, while preference cookies remember user-specific settings. Statistics cookies are used to collect anonymized data about visitor interactions, aiding website owners in understanding user behavior. Marketing cookies track visitors across websites to display relevant and engaging ads.SwapSurprise.ai is also integrated with Shopify, enabling secure checkout and payment functions. It includes various cookies related to secure transactions and customer credentials storage. Additionally, the tool offers cross-domain consent management, allowing users to apply their consent preferences to multiple domains.The provided cookie declaration and consent ID allow users to easily track and manage their consent, ensuring transparency and control over their data. SwapSurprise.ai helps website owners meet legal requirements while respecting user privacy and preferences.Please note that the specific details and numbers mentioned in the original text have been omitted to avoid potential inaccuracies.

