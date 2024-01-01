SvelteLaunch is a Svelte 5 Boilerplate that jump starts building new SaaS and AI applications. Key Features: * Database and Authentication: Seamlessly integrated with Supabase, SvelteLaunch provides robust database solutions and secure server side authentication out of the box. * Payments Integration: Simplify your payment processing with Stripe,ensuring smooth and secure transactions for your users. * Transactional Emails: Keep your users informed with automated, reliable email notifications powered by Mailgun. * Reusable Components: Save time and maintain consistency with a library of pre-built, reusable components tailored for Svelte 5. * Automated SEO: Optimize your web presence effortlessly with built-in automated SEO tools, ensuring your project gets the visibility it deserves. * AI Ready: A 1:1 coverage secure api for building AI apps with Open AI API. * Styling: Build beautiful websites with tailwind css and skeleton ui. SvelteLaunch is not just a boilerplate; it’s a comprehensive toolkit designed to help you ship high-quality SaaS and AI applications quickly. With lifetime support and access to a Discord community, you’re never alone on your development journey. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up complex infrastructure and focus on what truly matters—building innovative solutions and delightful user experiences. Join the SvelteLaunch community today and transform the way you build SaaS based business.

Website: sveltelaunch.io

