streamGo
Website: streamgo.events
We Want To Be Different. We started streamGo to make online events better. Better for brands and better for attendees. For a long time online events meant that presenters had to spend more time learning systems than learning their content. Attendees would have to download and install programs to watch the event. During the event, video and audio streams would drop, buffer and altogether disappear without warning. Frankly, it was a mess, and we can do better. Our goal now, is the same as when we started; to help brands engage their online event audiences with our focus on outstanding customer service. streamGo help brands including Sony, Pfizer, Retail Week and Speedo to tell their most important stories. We’d love to help you too.
Categories:
