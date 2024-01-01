Enhance your experience with the desktop app for StoreAutomator on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

StoreAutomator is a flexible commerce management solution that allows you to streamline, automate and manage your products, listings, pricing, inventory, and orders across multiple channels & marketplaces. StoreAutomator customers spend 50% less time on needless admin tasks, rapidly growing sales, and increasing revenue in the first year.

Website: storeautomator.com

