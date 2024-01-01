Stockpulse is an artificial intelligence (AI) based tool specialized in the analysis of financial news and communities. It utilizes features such as large language models to provide insights from a variety of financial media sources. The firm offers a broad range of services to diverse sectors including Quantitative Asset Management, Brokers, Exchanges and Financial Regulators, Private Equity & Family Offices, Reputation Management, Cryptocurrency Markets, and Cyber Intelligence. The tool has various solutions such as Datasets, LLM Training Datasets, AI Automated Reports, AI Alpha Signals, Industry Analyzer, and Crime & Cyber Intelligence. Stockpulse supports data-driven, quantitative decision making for a broad range of participants in the financial markets by collecting, analyzing, and connecting alternative data from worldwide online sources using AI and machine learning methods. It also focuses on sentiment analysis to tap into the collective user activity on social media, offering unique sets of AI and Deep Learning tools to increase the competitive advantages of its users.

Website: stockpulse.ai

