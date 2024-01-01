Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Spontivly on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.

