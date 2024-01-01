Speeko is an app that is trying to turn you into a public speaking superstar using AI. But not every public speaker wants the same thing or has the same issues holding them back from achieving their goals. Speeko uses goal-based onboarding to create a personalized learning plan for each of their users, so their product is primed to produce meaningful results fast. It starts with asking users about what they’re using this app for: work, school, or personal growth.

Website: speeko.co

