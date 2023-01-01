SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both internally and on the buyers' side that need to get aligned. 3. A lot of content to share in the sales process. SP_CE is normally used for marketing, sales, and customer success by companies in B2B. With the platform you can: – Create DIGITAL ROOMS between your organization and others – Safely SHARE CONTENT and collaborate with all stakeholders while staying compliant – Get ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS to follow up and make data-driven decisions In SP_CE you handle the whole buyer's journey in B2B. Set up dedicated spaces for your products or clients and keep track of the process from the first touchpoint until the deal is signed and beyond. Enjoy features like: - Product showroom that shows the strength of your offering - Simple drag and drop building blocks to easily create beautiful showrooms at scale - Customer engagement dashboard and notifications - Shared tasks between you and the client - Shared documents from product sheets and contracts - Interactive video meeting with smart agendas - A smart timeline - Recorded, transcribed, and AI-analyzed meetings - Video messaging - Sales process templates that get your sales reps working in no time - High grade security and privacy - CRM, Zoom, and Teams integration - Access level management - Public, Registered or Private spaces

