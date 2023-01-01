Soverin
mail.soverin.net
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Soverin app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
A private mailbox that’s truly yours. At the price of a cappuccino a month we offer you a secure mailbox on your own domain. Your email is safe and not sold for advertising.
Website: mail.soverin.net
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Soverin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.