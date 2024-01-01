Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Soundry AI

Soundry AI

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: soundry.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Soundry AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

AI for Musicians, by Musicians. Professional Quality AI Music Creation. We have built a universal text-to-sound AI generator for musicians and sound designers. Music producers build songs with samples that they've hand crafted with our AI, and sound designers can incorporate generated sound effects into film, TV, and video games. With personalized generations and training data hand-picked by your favorite artists, Soundry AI is your new best friend in the music creation process.

Website: soundry.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Soundry AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

WhoSampled

WhoSampled

whosampled.com

SoundGrail

SoundGrail

soundgrail.com

Soundful

Soundful

soundful.com

A.V. Mapping

A.V. Mapping

avmapping.co

Traivl

Traivl

traivl.com

boomy

boomy

boomy.com

Chosic

Chosic

chosic.com

Playlistable

Playlistable

playlistable.io

SoundGym

SoundGym

soundgym.co

Wondershare Filmstock

Wondershare Filmstock

filmstock.wondershare.com

Stable Audio

Stable Audio

stableaudio.com

ZENmix

ZENmix

zenmix.io

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.