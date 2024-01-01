Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Soundry AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

AI for Musicians, by Musicians. Professional Quality AI Music Creation. We have built a universal text-to-sound AI generator for musicians and sound designers. Music producers build songs with samples that they've hand crafted with our AI, and sound designers can incorporate generated sound effects into film, TV, and video games. With personalized generations and training data hand-picked by your favorite artists, Soundry AI is your new best friend in the music creation process.

