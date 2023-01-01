Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for soona on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

ecommerce product photography and a virtual photoshoot. expert photographers for your website. Amazon + Shopify listings. email and social. $39/photo & $93/video.

Website: soona.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to soona. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.