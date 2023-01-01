WebCatalog
Sonantic

Sonantic

sonantic.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sonantic on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Edit, sculpt, and direct a performance using text-to-speech.

Website: sonantic.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sonantic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Verbatik

Verbatik

verbatik.com

Voicetapp

Voicetapp

voicetapp.com

dupdub

dupdub

dupdub.com

PlayHT

PlayHT

play.ht

A1SpeechPro

A1SpeechPro

a1speechpro.com

Blogcast

Blogcast

blogcast.host

Speakatoo

Speakatoo

speakatoo.com

Pictory

Pictory

pictory.ai

Narakeet

Narakeet

narakeet.com

TTSLabs

TTSLabs

ttslabs.ai

Uberduck

Uberduck

uberduck.ai

Sofiya

Sofiya

aisofiya.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy