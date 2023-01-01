WebCatalog
Solaro

Solaro

solaro.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Solaro on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

The quickest way to improve your grades. Take practice tests and get study help, 24/7, on web, smartphones, and tablets. Try for as little as $2.99.

Website: solaro.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Solaro. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Course Hero

Course Hero

coursehero.com

Studypool

Studypool

studypool.com

HostPapa

HostPapa

hostpapa.com

Numerade

Numerade

numerade.com

Study Together

Study Together

studytogether.com

StudyStream

StudyStream

studystream.live

79Score

79Score

79score.com

Transtutors

Transtutors

transtutors.com

SparkNotes

SparkNotes

sparknotes.com

Pandai

Pandai

pandai.org

Reservio

Reservio

reservio.com

HelloSells

HelloSells

hellosells.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy