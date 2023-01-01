Snapshot is a decentralized governance platform that makes it easy to create and vote on proposals - all without spending a fortune on gas fees! Plus, our flexible system supports various voting types and strategies, so you can tailor the voting process to your needs.

Website: snapshot.org

