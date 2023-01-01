WebCatalog
Snapshot

Snapshot

snapshot.org

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Snapshot on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Snapshot is a decentralized governance platform that makes it easy to create and vote on proposals - all without spending a fortune on gas fees! Plus, our flexible system supports various voting types and strategies, so you can tailor the voting process to your needs.

Website: snapshot.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Snapshot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

iClicker

iClicker

iclicker.com

Postman Web

Postman Web

web.postman.co

Daply

Daply

app.daply.co

DeversiFi

DeversiFi

app.deversifi.com

UnderPinned

UnderPinned

app.underpinned.com

AtomicHub

AtomicHub

wax.atomichub.io

Giddh

Giddh

giddh.com

Lithic

Lithic

lithic.com

Petal

Petal

dashboard.petalcard.com

VisionFlow

VisionFlow

visionflow.com

NetHire

NetHire

ats.nethire.com

Snagajob

Snagajob

snagajob.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy