WebCatalog
Smartkeeda

Smartkeeda

smartkeeda.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Smartkeeda on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Smartkeeda is an ideal platform for young exam aspirants to prepare for major competitive exams like IBPS Clerk, IBPS PO, IBPS RRB, SBI Clerk, SBI PO, SSC CGL, SSC 10+2, CLAT, NIFT and MAT. The website offers Smart Analytics that help students focus on only the most relevant Chapters & Questions as per their exam selection and it at the same time provides users with Smart Video Solutions that gives them an unmatched upper hand over their peers.

Website: smartkeeda.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Smartkeeda. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Careerwill

Careerwill

web.careerwill.com

Testbook

Testbook

testbook.com

Quizplus

Quizplus

quizplus.com

EduRev

EduRev

edurev.in

Exampundit

Exampundit

exampundit.in

UC Live

UC Live

uclive.co

Exam Engine

Exam Engine

web.examengine.co

Oliveboard

Oliveboard

oliveboard.in

Utkarsh

Utkarsh

online.utkarsh.com

MADE EASY

MADE EASY

madeeasyprime.com

StudyIQ

StudyIQ

studyiq.com

Supermocks

Supermocks

mocks.supermocks.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy