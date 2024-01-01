Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Slemma on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.

Website: slemma.com

