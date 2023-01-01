Skyscanner
skyscanner.com
Skyscanner is a metasearch engine and travel agency based in Edinburgh, Scotland and owned by Trip.com Group, the largest online travel agency in China. The site is available in over 30 languages and is used by 100 million people per month. The company lets people research and book travel options for their trips, including flights, hotels and car hire.Compared to other travel metasearch engines, the website counts a greater share of millennials among its users.
