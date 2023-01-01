skeeled
app.skeeled.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for skeeled on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: skeeled.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to skeeled. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
RecruitBPM
recruitbpm.com
Breezy HR
app.breezy.hr
Kaizen Recruit
app.kaizenrecruit.com
iSmartRecruit
app.ismartrecruit.com
Top Dog HR
topdoghr.com
TalentNest
clients.talentnest.com
HiringThing
login.hiringthing.com
HRappka
app.hrappka.pl
Skillate
app.skillate.com
Recruitive
posting.recruitive.com
Indivizo
app.indivizo.com
CleverStaff
cleverstaff.net