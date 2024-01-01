Sitenna UK

B2B SaaS for modern infrastructure to deploy and manage sites. Modern infrastructure (incl. 5G wireless and EV charging) has a problem. Whilst analysts are claiming exponential growth in deployments in the coming years, the truth is that the process of site acquisition and management is currently manual, archaic and painful. Sitenna has developed software to digitise the process reducing site acquisition from currently 24 months to a matter of weeks. We work with Real Estate, Local Government, Infrastructure Providers and Operators.

Website: sitenna.com

