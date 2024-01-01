Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Miden on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Miden is building a modern infrastructure that facilitates the launch of card programs and various financial products for businesses in Sub-Sahran Africa. Just by reducing integration time, card fraud, improving stability, and being customer focused we quickly rose to top 5 in TPV among card issuing Fintechs in Sub-Saharan Africa within 8 months of launch.

Website: miden.co

