Recruitee is a business producing or selling computer "software as a service "(Saas.) The software functions as an applicant tracking system for handling applications for jobs. It includes a careers site edititing system for employer branding, a plugin for sourcing (personnel) (otherwise called recruitment), employment website integration, email and calendar synchronization. Within 4 months of its public launch in August 2015, Recruitee attracted over 1000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and recruiting agencies worldwide.

Website: auth.recruitee.com

