CloudBooks is focused on solving a very particular problem. Freelancers and small, service-based businesses have a hard time getting paid. A study found that 60 percent of invoices are paid late, with a third of those late payments coming two weeks after the deadline. CloudBooks tries to solve that problem by making invoicing and getting paid as simple as possible. You can send unlimited invoices to your clients, track the status of those invoices, and even accept payments online.

Website: cloudbooksapp.com

