Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Signitic on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Managing all your email signatures is a constant battle of updating links, images, and campaign taglines to stay current. Until today, because now you can use Signitic. Signitic is a tool that lets you create and customize an unlimited number of email signatures for more leads and better campaigns.

Categories :

Website: signitic.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Signitic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.