Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bulk Signature on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

BulkSignature is an Email Signature Management solution for Google Workspace. It automates the process of creating email signatures for your entire organization. Turn your emails into a powerful marketing channel with a BulkSignature! You can upload banners, and run promotion campaigns using the email signatures.

Categories :

Website: bulksignature.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bulk Signature. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.