WebCatalogWebCatalog
SignificantTrades

SignificantTrades

v3.aggr.trade

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the SignificantTrades app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Live cryptocurrency trades visualizer. Currently supporting BitMEX, Bitfinex, Binance & Binance Futures, Gdax, Bitstamp, Deribit, Huobi, Okex, Hitbtc, Poloniex, Bybit and FTX.

Website: aggr.trade

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SignificantTrades. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Jet-Bot

Jet-Bot

account.jet-bot.com

Coinlobster

Coinlobster

coinlobster.com

Binance

Binance

binance.com

FTX

FTX

ftx.com

PooCoin

PooCoin

poocoin.app

Coinalyze

Coinalyze

coinalyze.net

KuCoin Futures

KuCoin Futures

futures.kucoin.com

TraderSync

TraderSync

app.tradersync.com

ZenLedger

ZenLedger

app.zenledger.io

TradingView

TradingView

tradingview.com

Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper

cryptohopper.com

Bookmap

Bookmap

bookmap.com