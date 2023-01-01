KuCoin Futures
KuCoin Futures (KuCoin Mercantile Exchange) is an advanced cryptocurrency Trading Platform which offers various leveraged Futures that are bought and sold in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Instead of fiat currencies or other cryptocurrencies, KuCoin Futures handles Bitcoin/ETH only, and all the profit and loss are in Bitcoin/ETH/USDT.
