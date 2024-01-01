SignalZen

Website: signalzen.com

SignalZen is a live chat solution for your website which enables you to talk to your website visitors directly from Slack. By setting up an account at SignalZen and inserting a small piece of HTML code into your website's code, you will start receiving chat sessions from your customers online on Slack. This Slack App enables you to talk to your website's visitors in real-time and in 2 integration ways - by dedicated chat channels or threads in a single channel.
Categories:
Productivity
Live Chat Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SignalZen. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

