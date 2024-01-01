SignalZen is a live chat solution for your website which enables you to talk to your website visitors directly from Slack. By setting up an account at SignalZen and inserting a small piece of HTML code into your website's code, you will start receiving chat sessions from your customers online on Slack. This Slack App enables you to talk to your website's visitors in real-time and in 2 integration ways - by dedicated chat channels or threads in a single channel.

Website: signalzen.com

