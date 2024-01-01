ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: shoppinggives.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ShoppingGives on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Connecting Cause with Commerce. Thousands of businesses of all sizes – from DTC retailers to Enterprise brands – use ShoppingGives to launch, scale, and optimize their charitable giving strategies.

Website: shoppinggives.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ShoppingGives. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Kambeo

Kambeo

kambeo.io

Wiser Solutions

Wiser Solutions

wiser.com

Dukaan

Dukaan

mydukaan.io

Nosto

Nosto

nosto.com

Weedmaps

Weedmaps

weedmaps.com

SETTLE

SETTLE

settle.com

Track-POD

Track-POD

track-pod.com

Alli AI

Alli AI

alliai.com

Lacework

Lacework

lacework.com

Sayduck

Sayduck

sayduck.com

Pear Commerce

Pear Commerce

pearcommerce.com

Stemless

Stemless

stemless.co

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.