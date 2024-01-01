Plotch

Website: plotch.ai

Plotch is an AI-driven e-commerce ERP for small businesses globally. Plotch is a fully focused technology platform driving automation using AI for online businesses and it caters to all needs of an e-commerce business. Plotch brings together all tools and integrations in a seamless way. Plotch also puts an AI layer over all the processes and analytics to enable automation, growth and exception handling. If you are a business owner, this is the simplest and yet most powerful ecommerce software available for e-commerce operations. Below are some of key benefits of using Plotch: * Simple - easy to operate * Comprehensive - everything in one place * Scalable - scale easily Below are solutions available in Plotch: a. Launch Ecommerce Webstore b. Launch Ecommerce Mobile App c. Launch Online Marketplaces d. Launch Omnichannel Offline Stores e. Manage Inventory
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

