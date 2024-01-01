Shipedge is a modular and scalable solution to automate complex eCommerce Operations. The Shipedge is completely web-based and its main modules are Order Management and Warehouse Management Systems to automate eCommerce operations. We help companies create efficient order fulfillment managing one or multiple warehouse (fulfillment networks). Other modules include Returns & Exchanges, Multi-carrier shipping, Supply management, Multi-channel Integrations, Order Routing, 3PL Billing, Mobile WMS apps and much more. Shipedge's Order Management Solution (OMS) connects all possible inventory sources to many online selling channels. Shipedge routes orders to the best inventory location, deciding between Store shipping or Pick-up, Fulfillment Centers or partner Warehouses, including managing cross dock transfers between your Distribution Centers. Other modules include Supplier Management, Inventory Forecasting. Shipedge reduces inventory and shipping costs, while improving your customer experience. Shipedge’s comprehensive Warehouse Management System (WMS) is designed for eCommerce Fulfillment Centers running multi-tenant operations. It includes Barcoding technology, Smartphone Mobile Apps, Project Management, Packaging algorithms, comprehensive Returns & Exchanges, Shipping Rate-shop, Lot/serial#/expiration Control and much more. Shipedge uses cutting-edge web and wireless technologies to streamline and simplify operations eliminating errors, optimizing space utilization and reducing labor costs. Shipedge is the most comprehensive OMS and WMS solution for simplifying and automating complex eCommerce operations.

Website: shipedge.com

