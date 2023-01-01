WebCatalog
ShiftPlane

ShiftPlane

shiftplane.app

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ShiftPlane on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

ShiftPlane is a community platform that lets you build a community for your business, your passion, or your cause.

Website: shiftplane.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ShiftPlane. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Foap.com

Foap.com

foap.com

O-Founders

O-Founders

ofounders.net

Gatherly

Gatherly

gatherly.io

Kambeo

Kambeo

kambeo.io

Zoho Sites

Zoho Sites


movement.so

movement.so

movement.so

TeamWork Online

TeamWork Online

teamworkonline.com

Wealthy Affiliate

Wealthy Affiliate

wealthyaffiliate.com

SevenRooms

SevenRooms

sevenrooms.com

Unit

Unit

unit.co

BlogHunch

BlogHunch

bloghunch.com

Netcapital

Netcapital

netcapital.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy