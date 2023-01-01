WebCatalog
Shaadi.com

Shaadi.com

shaadi.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shaadi.com on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Shaadi.com, India’s No.1 Matchmaking and Matrimony Service, was founded with a simple objective - to help people find happiness. Shaadi.com is a leader in what is sometimes known as the matrimony category, we have touched more than 35 million lives.

Website: shaadi.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shaadi.com. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pearson Online Classroom

Pearson Online Classroom

connexus.com

Happy Money

Happy Money

start.happymoney.com

Careersaas

Careersaas

app.careersaas.com

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

app.greenhouse.io

Finder

Finder

finder.com

Luxer One

Luxer One

app.luxerone.com

News Break

News Break

newsbreak.com

Zomato

Zomato

zomato.com

Specialized

Specialized

specialized.com

Songtell

Songtell

songtell.com

VisualCV

VisualCV

visualcv.com

Prezi

Prezi

prezi.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy