Shaadi.com, India’s No.1 Matchmaking and Matrimony Service, was founded with a simple objective - to help people find happiness. Shaadi.com is a leader in what is sometimes known as the matrimony category, we have touched more than 35 million lives.

Website: shaadi.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shaadi.com. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.