Connect with your therapist without leaving home. Sessions is the secure therapy platform of choice for Psychology Today’s network of verified therapists. Connect with your therapist today to schedule an appointment over Sessions. Your therapist will provide you with a link to their waiting room. Simply follow that link, enter your name, and you’ll be checked in and ready for your session.

Website: sessions.psychologytoday.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sessions by Psychology Today. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.