For fans of TV... all of it. Track, rate, and review every all your favorite shows and seasons with Serializd! Share reviews and recommend shows to your friends, and get recommendations for what to watch next. All features are FREE!

Website: serializd.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Serializd. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.