Today, we're thrilled to launch Sensible Instruct, a document understanding tool powered by LLMs, including GPT-4. With Sensible Instruct, you use natural language to instantly extract data from any document, even ones you’ve never seen before. Resumes, invoices, contracts, academic research, bank statements, utility bills and more – Sensible Instruct can parse them all.

Website: sensible.so

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sensible. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.