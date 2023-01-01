Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, abbreviated SEB, is a Swedish financial group for corporate customers, institutions and private individuals with headquarters in Stockholm. Its activities comprise mainly banking services, but SEB also carries out significant life insurance operations and also owns Eurocard.

Website: seb.se

