Founded in 1997, Search Engine Watch is one of the world’s longest-running search industry resources and is a sister publication to ClickZ. We help our community of over three million senior marketers navigate the dynamic search scape and derive business value from search marketing disciplines. With a content suite spanning across case studies, influencer commentaries, podcasts, webinars, and events, we liaison with market leaders to share insights and practical applications of SEO, search experience, and search marketing that informs brand strategies. Search Engine Watch hails a legacy of search industry expertise and has been called “a must-read” by Google’s Matt Cutts and the “most authoritative source on search by Yahoo’s Tim Mayer.

