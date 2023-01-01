Scratch is a block-based visual programming language and website targeted primarily at children. Users of the site can create online projects using a block-like interface. The service is developed by the MIT Media Lab, has been translated into 70+ languages, and is used in most parts of the world. Scratch is taught and used in after-school centers, schools, and colleges, as well as other public knowledge institutions. As of August 2020, community statistics on the language's official website show more than 58 million projects shared by over 57 million users, and almost 48 million monthly website visits.Scratch takes its name from a technique used by disk jockeys called "scratching", where vinyl records are clipped together and manipulated on a turntable to produce different sound effects and music. Like scratching, the website lets users mix together different media (including graphics, sound, and other programs) in creative ways by creating and remixing projects, like video games and animations.

Website: scratch.mit.edu

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Scratch. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.