Scotiabank is one of Canada's top five banks and is proud to be Canada's largest international bank, spanning Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific. Scotiabank Chile belongs to the Scotiabank Group, whose presence in our country dates back to 1990, the date on which it acquired Banco Sud Americano. In Chile, Scotiabank has nearly 4,000 employees and 155 branches, from Arica to Punta Arenas; while worldwide it has more than 70 thousand collaborators and serves more than 18.6 million clients distributed in 50 countries around the world. Fulfilling our main objective, which is to accompany you in your financial growth and development, we work to design a complete range of financial products and services for the Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Large Companies and Real Estate segments; Business Banking; Consumer and Microenterprise Banking, adding to this offer our subsidiaries of Scotia Corredora de Bolsa, Scotia Gestión General de Fondos and Scotia Corredora de Seguros to respond to the financial needs of our clients.

Website: scotiabankchile.cl

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Scotiabank Chile. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.