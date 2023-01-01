WebCatalogWebCatalog
SciSummary

SciSummary

scisummary.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the SciSummary app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Use AI to summarize scientific articles. Read between the lines without breaking your workflow. For scientists and science enthusiasts alike.

Website: scisummary.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SciSummary. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Wisio

Wisio

project.wisio.app

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Science

Science

science.org

My Queue

My Queue

play.myqueue.so

Science4Us

Science4Us

apps.explorelearning.com

Resoomer

Resoomer

resoomer.com

Nature

Nature

nature.com

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

Summari

Summari

app.summari.com

Neuroscience News

Neuroscience News

neurosciencenews.com

Sciwheel

Sciwheel

sciwheel.com

Omnivore

Omnivore

omnivore.app