SciAstra
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: sciastra.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SciAstra on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
SciAstra is the pioneering platform in India that helps the students aspiring to pursue career in science and research. SciAstra is about passion for science, fostering a deep appreciation for research, cultivating a scientific mindset, and nurturing critical thinking skills within students. SciAstra was established by former research scholars with a mission to guide the next generation because there was no platform to help students.
Website: sciastra.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SciAstra. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.