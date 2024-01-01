SciAstra is the pioneering platform in India that helps the students aspiring to pursue career in science and research. SciAstra is about passion for science, fostering a deep appreciation for research, cultivating a scientific mindset, and nurturing critical thinking skills within students. SciAstra was established by former research scholars with a mission to guide the next generation because there was no platform to help students.

Website: sciastra.com

