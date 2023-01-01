Schema
schema.team
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Schema app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Schema redefines what it means to be a cloud drive. It is the most productive cloud drive experience ever created. It brings all your digital resources together in one place to help you move faster and be more organised.
Website: schema.team
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Schema. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.