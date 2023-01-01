Samsung Galaxy Store
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Samsung Galaxy Store on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: galaxystore.samsung.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Samsung Galaxy Store. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
App Store Connect
appstoreconnect.apple.com
Furla
furla.com
Sky Store
skystore.com
PlayStation Store
store.playstation.com
Moglix
moglix.com
The Container Store
containerstore.com
Samsung Cloud
Jumia Nigeria
jumia.com.ng
Jumia South Africa
jumia.co.za
Origin Store
origin.com
Dresslily
dresslily.com
Google Play Console
play.google.com